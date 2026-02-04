Home

News

India humiliates Pakistan in Indus Waters Treaty row, rejects IWT arbitration summons, Shehbaz government calls it…

India humiliates Pakistan in Indus Waters Treaty row, rejects IWT arbitration summons, Shehbaz government calls it…

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April last year, India announced that it was suspending the IWT signed with Pakistan in 1960.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Modi government has adopted a stern stance on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) dispute with Pakistan. According to the reports, India has rejected the intervention of the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the matter. During the hearing on the Indus Waters Treaty in The Hague, Netherlands, India stated that it considers this tribunal to be illegal and refused to accept the supplementary award as well as the summons seeking operational data.

Pakistan, on the other hand, described the issue as a threat to the entire region. India’s latest decision has further deepened Pakistan’s crisis. The court in the Hague, last week, issued a summons to India and asked it to provide sensitive operational records and data related to the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Turkey betrays Pakistan, shatters Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘Islamic NATO’ dream, highlights weaknesses in the Munir army

India has rejected this demand and refused to share the data. The Indian government has outright declined to recognize the jurisdiction of the tribunal itself.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here are some of the key details

Pakistan has raised the issue of the IWT at the United Nations (UN) and appealed for international intervention.

Pakistan is taking up the issue at the UN and other forums.

Not only has Pakistan appealed to the world, it has also issued veiled threats of war against India.

Pakistan calls this step as an act of war.

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April last year, India announced that it was suspending the IWT signed with Pakistan in 1960.

The IWT governs the sharing of waters of six rivers of the Indus basin between India and Pakistan.

India’s move has raised the threat of a water crisis for Pakistan.

India: Arbitration court not in accordance with rules

The Ministry of External Affairs has formally informed the tribunal that India will neither comply with its orders nor participate in the proceedings, as per a News18 report citing government sources. The Modi government has said that the constitution of a parallel arbitration court during the neutral expert process violates the dispute resolution framework of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Talking to CNN-News18, a senior government official said that until India’s fundamental security concerns are addressed and Pakistan stops supporting cross-border terrorism, the Modi government is not obligated to fulfill any treaty commitments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.