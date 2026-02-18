Home

India’s Kirana Hills strike brought Pakistan to its knees during ‘Operation Sindoor’, reveals expert; Shehbaz pleaded with PM Modi for…

Pakistan had recorded at least two or more videos and circulated them on social media, showing missile trails descending toward the target and striking the Kirana Hills mountain.

New Delhi: The brave Indian forces had reportedly brought Pakistan to its knees during ‘Operation Sindoor’ by striking Kirana Hills. According to a well-known aerial warfare analyst and historian, Tom Cooper, it was soon after this attack that the Pakistani Army pleaded for a ceasefire with India. Beneath Kirana Hills lies a secret nuclear facility of Pakistan. It is claimed that Pakistan has hidden several nuclear weapons there.

There is considerable evidence that India targeted Kirana Hills during Operation Sindoor, Tom Cooper said in an exclusive interview with NDTV. Pakistan had recorded at least two or more videos and circulated them on social media, showing missile trails descending toward the target and striking the Kirana Hills mountain.

India launched attack on Pakistani radar stations

Tom Cooper further informed that Pakistanis shared another video showing smoke rising from a radar station, which he believes belongs to the Pakistan Air Force’s 4091st Squadron. This was one of the main radar stations of the Pakistan Air Force.

The evidence was clear that the Indian Air Force first attacked these radar stations to neutralize Pakistan’s ability to respond, and then struck at least two locations. These included Kirana Hills, which is considered one of the centerpieces of Pakistan’s nuclear program.

India sent a message by striking Kirana Hills

Tom Cooper added that Pakistan conducted a non-critical nuclear test at Kirana Hills in 2024. “This is not Disneyland,” he said. “This is the kind of place you strike when you want to send a clear message without necessarily causing massive damage.”

According to him, the message was to show Pakistan that India can hit whenever it wants, wherever it wants, and with as much firepower as it chooses.

Pakistan sought a ceasefire from India

Once the Indian Forces strike on Kirana Hills was cross-checked, it became clear what was happening behind the scenes diplomatically. Islamabad was reaching out to Washington and New Delhi, seeking a ceasefire, according to Cooper. “Of course, it was not literally begging for a ceasefire,” he noted, “but it was using every possible channel to push for one.”

