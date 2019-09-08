New Delhi: The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is ready to hold its 42nd session, starting from September 9, where all the eyes will be on India-Pakistan clash on Kashmir issue after the Narendra Modi government decided to do away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has planned to table a resolution on Jammu and Kashmir as the Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be present in Geneva to raise the Kashmir issue on the forum. Qureshi will speak at the council on Tuesday at 3.30 pm IST.

Though the rival nation lacks number for the passage of the resolution, Pakistan will try to make a case out of it.

India has been engaging with several UNHRC members with Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria already in Switzerland for the meeting to thwart any Pakistani attempt to internationalise Kashmir.

The development comes weeks after India was able to thwart a joint China Pak initiative to rake up Kashmir at United Nation Security Council. Islamabad wanted an emergency session on Kashmir at the UNSC and for this, a consultative meet on August 16.

It happened at the request of China who took up the letter of Pakistani foreign minister in the aftermath of New Delhi’s decision to remove the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

India’s permanent envoy to United Nation Syed Akbaruddin after the meet got over said, “Article 370 is internal matter.. these have no external ramifications.”

On talk with Pakistan, Syed said, “Using terror to push goals is not the way normal states behave..stop terror to start talks.” Russia, France, UK and US, backed India at the consultations while, after the meeting, China sent out a report listing India as one of the countries that have become a “victim of global spread and aggravation of terrorism and extremism” and took Pakistan’s side on Kashmir situation. The outcome of August 16 is being considered a big diplomatic victory for India as consultations did not lead to any formal meeting which Islamabad was keen to have. In the aftermath of India’s international decision to remove the special status for Jammy and Kashmir, Pakistan has been trying to internationalise Kashmir by reaching out to global capitals but has not got any traction.

The Council is made of 47 Member States, whose mission is to promote and protect human rights around the world and the member nations are elected by the majority of members of the General Assembly of the United Nations through a direct and secret ballot.

(With inputs from Sidhant Sibal)