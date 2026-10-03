India-Pakistan tensions rise: New Delhi summons top Pak envoy, rejects claim over Ferozepur border incident as ‘motivated’

India and Pakistan have exchanged diplomatic protests following a border shooting in Punjab that left two Pakistani nationals dead. New Delhi summoned Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires and rejected Islamabad’s allegations, saying the men had crossed into Indian territory despite repeated BSF warnings.

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India-Pakistan tensions rise: New Delhi summons top Pak envoy, rejects claim over Ferozepur border incident as 'motivated' (PTI/File)

India on Saturday summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over what New Delhi described as continued cross-border infiltration from Pakistan. The diplomatic exchange came a day after the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two Pakistani nationals near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. India said the men were attempting to enter Indian territory despite repeated warnings. Pakistan, however, has rejected the claim that they were infiltrators and described them as civilians.

What India told Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Pakistani diplomat was summoned to convey India’s strong objection to what it called the continued facilitation of illegal infiltration.

New Delhi also rejected Pakistan’s allegations related to an incident in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab on October 2, calling the claims “baseless and motivated”.

According to the Indian side, three people had crossed into Indian territory and continued moving towards the border fence despite several warnings from BSF personnel. India said the force opened fire after they were considered an immediate security threat.

The MEA also linked the incident to what it described as armed narcotics networks operating from Pakistan and urged Islamabad to investigate cross-border infiltration and drug-smuggling activities.

India further asked Pakistan to ensure that its forces prevent unauthorised movement across the International Border and follow existing bilateral arrangements.

Pakistan disputes India’s version

Pakistan has presented a different account of the October 2 incident.

Islamabad summoned India’s Chargé d’Affaires on Saturday and lodged a strong protest over the deaths. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the two men were unarmed civilians and rejected India’s description of them as infiltrators. It also called for an immediate, transparent and credible investigation.

Pakistan also alleged that the men had only moved a short distance across a border pillar and had not attempted to cross the border fence. A third person was reportedly injured in the incident. These claims have not been accepted by Indian authorities.

Border incident triggers diplomatic exchange

The incident has resulted in both countries summoning each other’s senior diplomats within a day.

Indian officials said the BSF personnel had first issued warnings before opening fire, while Pakistan has disputed that account. The two sides therefore remain at odds over what happened and whether those killed should be considered infiltrators or civilians.

The latest dispute comes amid continuing security concerns along the India-Pakistan border. For now, authorities on both sides are maintaining their respective positions as diplomatic channels remain engaged.