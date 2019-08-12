New Delhi: A week after the Narendra Modi-led government abrogated some provisions of Article 370 (which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir), former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday asserted that voices of the people residing in the Valley must be heard for the idea of India to prevail.

The former PM also claimed that India is passing through a “deep crisis” and it needs cooperation of like-minded people. Notably, it was Singh’s first remarks on the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Its outcome is not to the liking of many people of our country. It is important that the voice of all these people be heard. It is only by raising our voice that we can ensure that in the long run, the idea of India, which is very sacred to us, will prevail,” Singh told reporters, after paying homage to his cabinet colleague and former Congressman S Jaipal Reddy, who died in Hyderabad in July.

Notably, normal life in the Valley has been paralysed owing to heavy security deployment, restrictions on movement and curtailing of communication links after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state on August 5.

However, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, restrictions were eased in the Valley to allow people to shop for the festival. But the usual hustle and bustle of Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest festivals in Kashmir, was missing.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday declared the abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 after both Houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard. On Saturday, he gave assent to a bill passed by the Parliament to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — which will come into existence on October 31.