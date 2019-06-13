New Delhi: India plans to launch its own space station, said ISRO chief on Thursday. Speaking to media, K Sivan said India aimed at launching a 20-tonne space station by 2030. (Also read: India to Launch Its Second Moon Mission on July 15)

“Our Gaganyaan programme has to be sustained after we launch our human space mission. In that regard, India is planning to have its own space station,” Sivan was reported to have said.

ISRO has had a successful record in space missions, including Chandrayaan -1, Mangalyaan and launching of over a hundred satellites in one go. It will be launching India’s next Lunar Mission, Chandrayaan 2, on July 15.

Meanwhile, a leading news portal reported that the initial plan for the space station was to accommodate astronauts for up to 20 days in space, but more details will emerge after Gaganyaan was complete.

For the Gaganyaan mission, the government has cleared a budget of Rs 10,000 crore. There would be two flights from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota without the crew before the maiden flight with crew in 2022.

As of now, ISRO is focusing on India’s second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, that will take off on July 15, and will attempt to land near the South Pole of the Moon. Chandrayaan-2 is an advanced version of the Chandrayaan-1 mission which was launched about a decade ago.

A space station is a large artificial satellite that can be used as a long-term base for manned operations in space. It is reportedly the largest man-made body in low Earth orbit and can be seen with the naked eye.