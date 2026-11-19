‘India playing whole new game’: PM Modi turns GTA 6 buzz into political attack, targets Opposition with then vs now stats

PM Modi has used the 13-year gap between GTA 5 and GTA 6 to highlight India's transformation since 2013. In a post on X, he outlined country's economic growth, poverty reduction, UPI expansion, space achievements and efforts to eliminate Naxalism as gamers celebrated the launch of GTA 6.

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'India playing whole new game': PM Modi turns GTA 6 buzz into political attack, targets Opposition with then vs now stats (Image: @narendramodi)

As gamers in India celebrate the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) after a wait of more than 13 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the occasion to highlight how much India has changed during the same period. In a post on X, PM Modi compared the years between the release of GTA 5 in 2013 and GTA 6 in 2026 with India’s journey of development. He listed several achievements, including economic growth, a decline in poverty, the expansion of digital payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), progress in space exploration and efforts to eliminate Naxalism.”India is playing a whole new game!” he said.

The post comes at a time when GTA 6 is dominating conversations among gaming enthusiasts across the world. The latest game in Rockstar Games’ popular franchise became available to Indian players at midnight on Thursday, November 19.

PM Modi highlights India’s progress since GTA 5 release

GTA 5 was released in September 2013, a few months before the BJP came to power under Narendra Modi’s leadership in May 2014.

Using the long gap between the two games as a reference point, the Prime Minister highlighted the changes India has witnessed over the past 13 years.

One of the major developments he pointed to was the growth of India’s economy. He also referred to the government’s poverty reduction efforts, saying a large number of people had moved out of poverty.

Poverty reduction has been among the key points highlighted by the Prime Minister in recent speeches. He has referred to a World Bank report that estimated that nearly 50 crore people moved out of extreme poverty over the past 12 years.

UPI, space missions among achievements highlighted by PM Modi

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growth of digital payments in India through UPI, which has changed the way millions of people make everyday transactions.

Launched in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI allows users to transfer money instantly between bank accounts using mobile phones. It has become a major part of India’s digital payment system, with millions of transactions taking place every day.

India’s achievements in space exploration also featured in Modi’s post.

The country’s space programme has made major progress since 2013. One of its biggest achievements was Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing near the Moon’s south pole in August 2023, making India the first country to achieve the feat.

The Prime Minister also referred to the progress made in tackling Naxalism, another issue that has remained a focus of the government’s internal security policy.

PM Modi’s GTA 6 tweet

India is playing a whole new game! https://t.co/CMkMbK6vII — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2026

GTA 6 ends 13-year wait: Game launches in India

The Prime Minister’s post coincided with the launch of GTA 6, which arrived more than 13 years after GTA 5. Developed by Rockstar Games, the new instalment takes players back to Vice City, a fictional city inspired by Miami. The game also introduces the wider fictional state of Leonida.

Its story follows two main characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who become involved in the criminal underworld after a robbery goes wrong.

GTA 6 is currently available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The launch has generated huge excitement among gaming fans, with social media flooded with memes, reactions and celebrations.

The franchise has also maintained a strong following in India, where older games such as GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 became popular among generations of players.

Interestingly, the latest instalment also has an Indian connection. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya recently said that more than 1,600 developers at Rockstar India’s Bengaluru studio had worked on a significant part of GTA 6.