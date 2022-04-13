New Delhi: India might be staring at another power crisis as coal supplies have gone low with electricity demand going high. Supplies across the majority of coal-fired power plants in India have dwindled to just days worth of stock. Data from the Central Electricity Authority said several thermal power plants in the country have low coal supplies. Out of 173 power plants, 96 of them have low levels of coal stock, according to a report by Mint.Also Read - Bengaluru to Face Power Cuts on April 12 and April 13; Check Full List of Areas

“There is a problem of coal shortage as the growth in electricity demand has surpassed growth in coal production. The bigger issue, however, is that this lag has been created because of the shortage of railway rakes. This has to be addressed on war footing so that the country does not face a power crisis every year,” Ashok Kumar Khurana, director general of the Association of Power Producers, was quoted as saying in the report.

India facing power outage: Top points