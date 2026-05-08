Home

News

India preferred country under Germanys migration policy, Indians among most important skilled workers: Top German official

India preferred country under Germany’s migration policy, Indians among most important skilled workers: Top German official

In 2025 alone, 1,80,000 Indians contributed to Germany's workforce, which represents an increase of 656 per cent in the last 10 years.

India-Germany relations

New Delhi: According to German Commissioner for Multilateral Affairs Florian Lodi, India is the preferred country under Germany’s country-specific migration policy. He described India as one of the most important sources of skilled workers.

A Triple Win: Lodi

On Thursday, a programme based on the theme ‘Leveraging Digital Innovation in Migration Governance’ was organized by the UN Mission of India. During the programme, Lodi said that the best cooperation between the two countries is a ‘triple win’ – for migrants, for host Germany, where there is a shortage of workers, and for India, which has a large workforce available.

He said, “This is a victory for thousands of young Indian workers who have come to Germany. I see it every day on the streets of Berlin. Overall, Indian migrants in Germany are highly qualified, especially in the fields of science and technology. Their extraordinary ability is also reflected in their average income, which is higher than the average income of Germany.”

India Became Special Political And Economic Partner

He said, “In 2025 alone, 1,80,000 Indians contributed to Germany’s workforce, which represents an increase of 656 per cent in the last 10 years. India has become one of Germany’s special political and economic partners, as we value common values ​​and interests such as freedom, democracy and the rules-based international order. When it comes to migration of skilled workers, India is one of our most important partners, as my Chancellor Friedrich Merz also said during his visit to India in January this year.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Making Migration Process Easier

Lodi said that India and Germany signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) in 2022, which eased the migration path of skilled workers, students and researchers. He said, “We are continuously making necessary processes easier for migrants, such as degree recognition and making the visa process faster and digital.”

More Than 60,000 Students Studying at German Universities

Lodi further said that to promote skilled migration, India and Germany are working on mutual recognition of professional qualifications, as well as making German language courses and exams available in more places. He said that more than 60,000 students have been coming to study at German universities for three consecutive years, making them the largest group of international students there. He said, “More than half of them get a job in Germany after completing their studies.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.