New Delhi: The recent induction of Rafales to the Indian Air Force fleet along with other high-power military equipment will enable India's victory "in any future conflict", Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday asserted referring to the long-standing face-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

"Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy — no war, no peace status…The recent induction of Rafales with Chinook, Apaches, along with other aircraft fleet has provided IAF with substantial tactical and strategic capability enhancement," the IAF chief said, describing the prevailing situation at China border.

The Air Force chief's remarks come as soldiers the Army gears up to fight the cold weather by making arrangements for winter deployment of troops and equipment. Both countries have at least 50,000 troops each that are backed by tanks, artillery and air defence vehicles along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Indian defence forces on Monday announced they have rolled out 800 km-range Nirbhay missiles, along with Brahmo cruise and Akash surface-to-air missiles to fight the cold winters against Chinese troops at several friction points along the LAC.

“Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality. IAF is resolved to counter any misadventure. Airpower will be a crucial enabler in our victory in any future conflict,” IAF Chief Bhadauria added.

Notably, while inducting the fighter jets into the Golden Arrows Squadron, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Rafale acquisition is a “big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty”.

The Indian Army has already deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles which can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh.

They have also sent clothes, tents, communication devices, essential food items, fuel, heaters and other supplies in large quantities to the forward posts and mountain passes.

The preparations come amid ongoing de-escalation talks between India and China.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Moscow where they reached a five-point agreement to completely defuse the situation in eastern Ladakh and return the troops to their original positions.