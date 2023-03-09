Home

India Prohibits Use of Propylene Glycol From Maya Chemtech Linked to Uzbekistan Deaths

New Delhi: The Indian government has asked drug manufacturers to stop using propylene glycol sourced from the Delhi-based firm that supplied the ingredient to Marion Biotech, whose cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

In December 2022, Uzbekistan said that children died after consuming Marion’s cough syrups, Ambronol and DOK-1 Max, which were contaminated with unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol. Soon after India suspended the pharmaceutical company’s production. Police this month arrested three Marion employees after tests in a government laboratory found 22 of 36 syrup samples “adulterated and spurious”.

In a letter sent to all the state licensing authorities on Tuesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) said that Delhi-based Maya Chemtech was “mainly” the supplier of the propylene glycol used in the affected batches, according to Reuters.

“Accordingly, you are requested to instruct your enforcement officials to keep strict vigil on the matter and take stringent action … against the offenders in public interest,” the DCGI said in the letter.

The Uzbekistan incident came close on the heels of a similar one in Gambia, where a parliamentary committee linked the deaths of at least 70 children to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.