India Railways Data Breach: 30 Million Railway Passengers’ Data Hacked, Up For Sale On Dark Web

The hacker, who uses the pseudonym 'Shadohacker', has also claimed that he has data of government persons having government email IDs and their cell phone numbers.

In one of the biggest hacks ever, personal data of 3 crore travellers registered with Indian Railways hacked.

Indian Railways Data Hacked: In what is being claimed as one of the biggest hacks ever, data of around three crore travellers registered with the Indian Railways has been hacked and reportedly put on sale on the Dark Web.

Earlier, a China-based hacker had hacked the technical systems of of AIIMS in New Delhi. They had, in fact, taken the whole server into their control, but it was later taken back from their possession. The data of Indian Railway, put on sale on a forum being run by cybercriminals, has user data, and invoices of latest month, as per the news agency IANS.

“The hacked data has usernames, emails, mobile numbers, gender, full address, and their language preferences. The data is of users who book tickets from Indian Railway portal,” a source told IANS.

As of now, the Indian Railways has not made any official comment on the matter.

This is the second time when data of Indian Railway ticket buyers have been hacked, after a similar case in 2020.