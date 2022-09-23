Indian Weather Latest Update: Amid heavy downpour in several cities in the country, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital and cautioned the citizens about the same. The IMD also issued Orange Alert for Uttarakhand and predicted more rains for Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - As Non-Stop Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Memes Flood Twitter. See Funniest Tweets Here

Yellow Alert in Delhi for Friday:

The IMD issued yellow alert after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall for a second consecutive day on Thursday alerting the citizens to be prepared for the next two-three days.

This heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging at very places in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The water logging and heavy rainfall had further brought the transport life in the city to a halt and resulted in massive traffic jams across several places in the region.

Orange alert for Uttarakhand

In the meantime, senior scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani also informed about an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the upcoming two days.

“Orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Uttarakhand from 23rd to 25th Sept. Rain is expected to increase over western UP tomorrow,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulleting by the IMD this morning said, “a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for next few days followed by a reduction thereafter.”

More rains in MP, Haryana and UP

The IMD also informed that a widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also expected to occur over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana today.

“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana on 23rd; Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; East Uttar Pradesh during 23rd,25th and 26th September and over East Rajasthan on 23rs & 24th September 2022.”

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over West Uttar Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya today, it added.

The IMD also informed about the expectation for widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning over Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD also informed that the lowest minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celcius was reported on Thursday at Ridge (Delhi) over the plains while the maximum temperature was “marked below normal (-5.1 degree Celcius of less) at most places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.