India raises ‘deep concern’ over alleged mass shooting plot at Hindu temple in Illinois, urges protection for Indians

The MEA called the incident a matter of deep concern and raised concerns over hate crimes and racial discrimination against the Indian community.

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India raises 'deep concern' over alleged mass shooting plot at Hindu temple in Illinois, urges protection for Indians (Image: PTI/File)

India has urged the United States to ensure the safety of Indian nationals after a 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incident as a matter of “deep concern” and said it raised questions about the safety of the Indian community in the US.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had taken note of the action taken by American law enforcement agencies. He also called on the US government to take steps to protect Indian citizens living in the country.

The incident took place at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, near Chicago. According to reports, the alleged attack was planned for Sunday, October 11, but the gun reportedly failed to fire after it jammed. The accused, Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested in Palatine, Illinois. He appeared in court on October 14 and was charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of weapons.

India raises concern over hate crimes

Jaiswal said the incident highlighted growing concerns about hate crimes and racial discrimination against the Indian community in the United States.

India had also expressed concern over the alleged plot on Thursday, calling attention to its reported anti-Hindu and racist nature. New Delhi urged American authorities to investigate the case fully and take steps to prevent similar incidents.

The case has also raised concerns among Indian-American community members and lawmakers in the US. According to media reports, investigators are examining material linked to the suspect that allegedly contained racist views and threats against people of Indian origin.

US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was reportedly at the temple with his family around the time of the incident, has called for an investigation into whether the alleged plot should be treated as a hate crime.

The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against the accused have not yet been proved in court.

Police find material linked to alleged attack plan

According to an Associated Press report, the suspect’s co-workers alerted police after receiving disturbing messages and a document describing the alleged attack plan. Police later searched his home and reportedly recovered a rifle, ammunition and items linked to Nazi symbols.

The alleged plan was stopped before a mass shooting could take place. The incident has led to fresh calls for stronger security at places of worship and action against hate-motivated violence.