New Delhi: India ranked 94 among 107 nations in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2020 and continues to be in the ‘serious’ hunger category. Last year, India’s rank was 102 out of 117 countries. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls Below 8 Per Cent as Testing Continue to Ris, Says Health Ministry

The Global Hunger Index data showed that 14 per cent of India’s population was undernourished. Besides, the country recorded a 37.4 per cent stunting rate among children under five and a wasting rate of 17.3 per cent. The under-five mortality rate stood at 3.7 per cent. Also Read - There Must Be 'Peace and Tranquillity' Along The LAC: MEA S Jaishankar

On the other hand, the neighbouring Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan ranked higher than India in this year’s hunger index. While Bangladesh ranked 75, Myanmar and Pakistan are in the 78th and 88th position. Also Read - International Flights: Indians Can Travel to Germany From October 26 | Details Here

17 nations, including China, Belarus, Ukraine, Turkey, Cuba and Kuwait, bagged the top rank with GHI scores of less than five.

GHI Severity Scale ≤ 9.9

low 10.0–19.9

moderate 20.0–34.9

serious 35.0–49.9

alarming ≥ 50.0

extremely alarming

Check full list of countries here:

Notably, the Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels. GHI scores are based on the values of four component indicators: undernourishment (share of the population with insufficient caloric intake), child wasting (share of children under age five who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition), child stunting (share of children under age five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition), and child mortality (mortality rate of children under age five, partly reflecting the fatal mix of inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environments).

Based on the values of the four indicators, the GHI determines hunger on a 100-point scale where 0 is the best possible score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst. Each country’s GHI score is classified by severity, from low to extremely alarming.