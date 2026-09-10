India receives support of Bangladesh in the UN, will New Delhi’s entry into the Security Council be easy?

India's call for reform at the United Nations appears to be gaining support from Bangladesh. UNGA President Khalilur Rahman advocated for meaningful change within the Security Council. He said the 1945-era system is no longer relevant to today's world.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/india-receives-support-of-bangladesh-in-the-un-will-new-delhis-entry-into-the-security-council-be-easy-8520900/ Copy

India receives support of Bangladesh in the UN, will New Delhi's entry into the Security Council be easy? (Pic: X)

Bangladesh has joined India’s voice on the international stage. Yes, Bangladesh has also acknowledged India’s stance on reform within the United Nations. India has long been demanding reform of the UNSC (United Nations Security Council). Now, Bangladesh has reiterated that demand. Indeed, the new President of the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), Khalilur Rahman, stated that the organization should undergo meaningful reform, not merely cosmetic reform. Like India, he also emphasized the need for change within the Security Council, arguing that the 1945 system is not suited to today’s world. This stance by Bangladesh aligns with India’s long-standing demand for Security Council reform. Consequently, India’s path to entry into the UNSC appears to be easing.

UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman said that reforms should be such that they can strengthen the world’s trust in the United Nations and prepare the organization for future challenges. It is noteworthy that Khalilur Rahman assumed the post of President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (September 9, 2026). During a media interaction, PTI asked him how his presidency could help advance the long-stalled UN Security Council reforms.

Bangladesh joins India’s chorus

On this, he said that reforms should not be just for the sake of name. He said, “Reforms must be meaningful. These reforms must restore the world’s trust in the United Nations. If this does not happen, these reforms will be considered minor or merely cosmetic. I take this reform very seriously.”

What is India’s demand?

It is worth noting that India has long called for reform of the United Nations Security Council and greater representation for developing countries. India also maintains that the current global order does not reflect a realistic picture of today’s world. Khalilur Rahman’s views also resonate with India.

UN needs to prepare for the future

Khalilur Rahman, a former Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, said he will continue to support UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ UN80 initiative, which aims to simplify, improve, and streamline the UN system. He said that a lack of trust is a major problem facing the UN right now. The organization needs to undertake deep reforms that will prepare it not only for today but also for the future.

‘Now we have to change with the times’

He said, “This is not 1945. We are not in the era of the San Francisco Conference.” He was referring to the historic conference where the UN Charter was approved. Khalilur Rahman said that the world has now entered the 21st century and the United Nations has been in existence for more than 80 years. Therefore, the world has changed, and the UN must also change with the times. He said, “The world has moved on. The organization must also move on, and I will help in this process.”

Emphasis to be on dialogue and cooperation

The UNGA President stated that he prioritizes cooperation and dialogue to address the challenges facing the world and seize new opportunities. He acknowledged that not every problem can be resolved immediately and through mutual agreement. Some issues may remain unresolved for a long time, and in some cases, finding solutions may take time. He emphasized that despite this, countries should continue to strive for common ground and consensus wherever possible. Khalilur Rahman was elected President of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in June. The session began on September 8 at UN Headquarters. He succeeds former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock