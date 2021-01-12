New Delhi: India on Tuesday recorded 12,584 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 1,04,79,179. This was the lowest daily spike in infections in around seven months. The death toll, on the other hand, soared to 1,51,327 with 167 daily new fatalities. Also Read - 11 UK Returnees Test Positive For New Coronavirus Strain in Maharashtra; India's Tally Nears 100

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh at 2,16,558 for the 22nd consecutive day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.49 per cent. The fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent. Also Read - Breaking News January 12 LIVE News And Updates: SC to Deliver Verdict on Farm Laws Shortly

Take a look at the key developments:

1. According to the ICMR, 18,26,52,887 samples have been tested up to January 11 with 8,97,056 samples being tested on Monday.

2. The first consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Delhi from Pune on Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide drive against the coronavirus.

3. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country.

4. Yesterday, the government placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over 6 crore doses of COVID vaccine from SII and Bharat Biotech for inoculating three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

5. Delhi recorded 306 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in more than seven months, even as the positivity rate remained much below one per cent. This was the eighth time, the daily incidences count stood below the 500-mark in January.