New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases and 59,258 discharges. The country also reported 685 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to Death toll to 1,66,862.

As per updates from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total cases in India at present stand at 1,29,28,574, total recoveries at 1,18,51,393 and active cases at 9,10,319