New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 12, 899 fresh COVID-19 cases as the current infection caseload climbed to 4,32,96,692 pushing the tally of active cases to 72,474, according to Union Health Ministry data. A total of 15 fresh fatalities have been recorded increasing the death toll to 5,24,855 as clocked till 8 am today.Also Read - CDC Advisers Recommend COVID-19 Shots For Children Under 5

There has been a surge of 4,366 active cases in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections. The Health Ministry said that national COVID-19 recovery rate was registered at 98.62 per cent as number of people who recovered from the viral infection reached 4,26,99,363. Also Read - Delhi COVID Updates: Significant Rise In New Cases, One More Death Reported

While the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.89 per cent, the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 per cent, case fatality rate stood 1.21 per cent. According to the ministry, 196.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive. Also Read - At 4,255, Maharashtra Records Highest Daily COVID Cases Since Feb; Mumbai, Thane, Pune Worst-hit | 10 Points

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

(With agency inputs)