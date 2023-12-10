India Records 166 New Covid Cases, Primarily in Kerala; Details Here

Overall, India's Covid-19 tally stands at 4.44 crore and the death toll at 5,33,306, the ministry's data showed. The case fatality rate in India stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India Records 166 New Covid Cases, Primarily in Kerala; Details Here

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 situation appears to be under control, with the daily average of fresh cases remaining around 100. On Sunday, the country recorded 166 new cases, with the majority reported in Kerala. The total number of active cases currently stands at 895. The lowest number of single-day fresh cases since Covid onset was 24 in July this year. Overall, India’s Covid-19 tally stands at 4.44 crore and the death toll at 5,33,306, the ministry’s data showed. The case fatality rate in India stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Trending Now

Study Shows Body’s Immune Cells Can Tackle BA.2.86 Covid Variant

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.