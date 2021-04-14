New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday updated that India has recorded 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases, and 1,027 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has also reported 82,339 discharges. As per the updates from the Health Ministry, total cases at present stand at 1,38,73,825; total recoveries at 1,23,36,036 and active cases at 13,65,704. Also Read - Amid Kumbh Mela Fervour, Haridwar Logs Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases in 2 Days

On Tuesday, the country had reported 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases, setting another grim one-day record, taking the overall tally to 1,36,89,453. Also Read - After Mumbai & Delhi, Migrant Workers Spotted Leaving Noida; Administration Refutes Covid-19 Link

With this, India has once again taken its spot as the second-worst hit nation in terms of infections after the US.

In the same period, an additional 879 people succumbed to the disease, which increased the total death toll to 1,71,058.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 12,64,698.

A total of 40,04,521 people were vaccinated also in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 10,85,33,085.