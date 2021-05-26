New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded over 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases once again after registered around 1. 96 lakh cases on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases, 2,95,955 discharges and 4,157 deaths, as per data provided by the Union Health Ministry. On Tuesday, the country also did the highest testing in a day with 22,17,320 samples since the pandemic broke. Also Read - Indian Pharma Company Wockhardt Proposes to Make 2 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses a Year