New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus crisis when cases are on the rise, India on Friday reported 3,86,452 fresh COVID cases, 3498 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per updates from the Union Health Ministry, 2,97,540 discharges have also been reported in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry also stated that the total cases at present stand at 1,87,62,976, total recoveries at 1,53,84,418. The total death toll has reached 2,08,330 and active cases have reached 31,70,228 so far. Also Read - Maharashtra Likely to Witness Third Wave Of Covid In July-August, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

On Thursday, the country witnessed a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities. Also Read - CBSE Takes Big Decision on School Affiliation: Deadline Extended For New Registration, Upgradation Till June 30

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent. Also Read - Mumbai Stops Vaccination For 3 Days Due to 'Acute Shortage'

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,50, 86,878. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 165 22 5643 37 67 2 Andhra Pradesh 114158 6547 962250 8188 7928 57 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1112 146 17085 47 59 1 4 Assam 24451 1256 224194 1797 1281 26 5 Bihar 100822 2074 351162 10926 2480 89 6 Chandigarh 6652 346 34806 447 465 8 7 Chhattisgarh 117910 936 587484 16489 8312 251 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2081 102 5249 165 4 9 Delhi 97977 5447 1008537 29287 15772 395 10 Goa 20898 2069 65984 914 1146 36 11 Gujarat 137794 4603 408368 9544 7010 180 12 Haryana 93175 4315 376852 9535 4118 97 13 Himachal Pradesh 17835 1737 77634 1263 1460 40 14 Jammu and Kashmir 26144 1831 144154 1617 2253 26 15 Jharkhand 55877 1061 169033 4755 2540 145 16 Karnataka 349515 20612 1110025 14142 15306 270 17 Kerala 284424 17443 1244301 21116 5259 48 18 Ladakh 1597 85 12129 192 140 1 19 Lakshadweep 1276 109 1382 46 4 3 20 Madhya Pradesh 92077 696 453331 13363 5519 95 21 Maharashtra 672302 3149 3799266 68537 67985 771 22 Manipur 1225 5 29690 314 400 5 23 Meghalaya 1531 56 14917 129 169 2 24 Mizoram 1123 48 4882 90 14 1 25 Nagaland 1073 120 12577 61 100 26 Odisha 53084 2307 380400 4679 2029 12 27 Puducherry 8989 545 47645 565 793 12 28 Punjab 54954 1528 301047 5059 8909 137 29 Rajasthan 169519 6147 407243 10964 4084 158 30 Sikkim 1247 141 6354 26 146 3 31 Tamil Nadu 112556 2248 1021575 15542 13933 107 32 Telangana 77727 1667 355618 5926 2261 53 33 Tripura 1161 91 33612 50 396 34 Uttarakhand 48319 2936 124046 3230 2502 85 35 Uttar Pradesh 309237 9196 896477 25613 12238 295 36 West Bengal 110241 4429 689466 12885 11248 89 Total# 3170228 85414 15384418 297540 208330 3498

In the meantime, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday directed the states and Union territories to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of COVID-19 cases to check the spread of the viral disease.

It told the states to take necessary action to ensure sufficient oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, ambulances, including creation of makeshift hospitals. The fresh guidelines for COVID-19 management came amid a sudden spike in the number of cases and a shortage of beds, ICUs and oxygen in some parts of the country like Delhi.

The MHA asked the states to identify the districts where either the COVID positivity rate was more than 10 per cent or the bed occupancy was over 60 per cent in the last one week. The districts fulfilling any of the above two criteria should be considered for intensive and local containment measures, the MHA said in a statement.

The home ministry said the focus will be on containment to flatten the current curve of the pandemic. Movement of individuals shall be strictly prohibited during the night hours, except for essential activities, in areas where the number of cases is high.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related and other gatherings and congregations have been prohibited. Marriages will be attended by up to 50 people and funerals by up to 20. Shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gymnasiums, spas, swimming pools and religious places will remain closed.