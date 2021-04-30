New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus crisis when cases are on the rise, India on Friday reported 3,86,452 fresh COVID cases, 3498 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per updates from the Union Health Ministry, 2,97,540 discharges have also been reported in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry also stated that the total cases at present stand at 1,87,62,976, total recoveries at 1,53,84,418. The total death toll has reached 2,08,330 and active cases have reached 31,70,228 so far. Also Read - Maharashtra Likely to Witness Third Wave Of Covid In July-August, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

On Thursday, the country witnessed a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities. Also Read - CBSE Takes Big Decision on School Affiliation: Deadline Extended For New Registration, Upgradation Till June 30

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent. Also Read - Mumbai Stops Vaccination For 3 Days Due to 'Acute Shortage'

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,50, 86,878. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands16522 564337 67
2Andhra Pradesh1141586547 9622508188 792857 
3Arunachal Pradesh1112146 1708547 59
4Assam244511256 2241941797 128126 
5Bihar1008222074 35116210926 248089 
6Chandigarh6652346 34806447 465
7Chhattisgarh117910936 58748416489 8312251 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2081102 5249165 4
9Delhi979775447 100853729287 15772395 
10Goa208982069 65984914 114636 
11Gujarat1377944603 4083689544 7010180 
12Haryana931754315 3768529535 411897 
13Himachal Pradesh178351737 776341263 146040 
14Jammu and Kashmir261441831 1441541617 225326 
15Jharkhand558771061 1690334755 2540145 
16Karnataka34951520612 111002514142 15306270 
17Kerala28442417443 124430121116 525948 
18Ladakh159785 12129192 140
19Lakshadweep1276109 138246 4
20Madhya Pradesh92077696 45333113363 551995 
21Maharashtra6723023149 379926668537 67985771 
22Manipur122529690314 400
23Meghalaya153156 14917129 169
24Mizoram112348 488290 14
25Nagaland1073120 1257761 100
26Odisha530842307 3804004679 202912 
27Puducherry8989545 47645565 79312 
28Punjab549541528 3010475059 8909137 
29Rajasthan1695196147 40724310964 4084158 
30Sikkim1247141 635426 146
31Tamil Nadu1125562248 102157515542 13933107 
32Telangana777271667 3556185926 226153 
33Tripura116191 3361250 396
34Uttarakhand483192936 1240463230 250285 
35Uttar Pradesh3092379196 89647725613 12238295 
36West Bengal1102414429 68946612885 1124889 
Total#317022885414 15384418297540 2083303498 

In the meantime, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday directed the states and Union territories to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of COVID-19 cases to check the spread of the viral disease.

It told the states to take necessary action to ensure sufficient oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, ambulances, including creation of makeshift hospitals. The fresh guidelines for COVID-19 management came amid a sudden spike in the number of cases and a shortage of beds, ICUs and oxygen in some parts of the country like Delhi.

The MHA asked the states to identify the districts where either the COVID positivity rate was more than 10 per cent or the bed occupancy was over 60 per cent in the last one week. The districts fulfilling any of the above two criteria should be considered for intensive and local containment measures, the MHA said in a statement.

The home ministry said the focus will be on containment to flatten the current curve of the pandemic. Movement of individuals shall be strictly prohibited during the night hours, except for essential activities, in areas where the number of cases is high.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related and other gatherings and congregations have been prohibited. Marriages will be attended by up to 50 people and funerals by up to 20. Shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gymnasiums, spas, swimming pools and religious places will remain closed.