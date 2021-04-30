New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus crisis when cases are on the rise, India on Friday reported 3,86,452 fresh COVID cases, 3498 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per updates from the Union Health Ministry, 2,97,540 discharges have also been reported in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry also stated that the total cases at present stand at 1,87,62,976, total recoveries at 1,53,84,418. The total death toll has reached 2,08,330 and active cases have reached 31,70,228 so far. Also Read - Maharashtra Likely to Witness Third Wave Of Covid In July-August, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope
On Thursday, the country witnessed a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities.
Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,50, 86,878. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|165
|22
|5643
|37
|67
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|114158
|6547
|962250
|8188
|7928
|57
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1112
|146
|17085
|47
|59
|1
|4
|Assam
|24451
|1256
|224194
|1797
|1281
|26
|5
|Bihar
|100822
|2074
|351162
|10926
|2480
|89
|6
|Chandigarh
|6652
|346
|34806
|447
|465
|8
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|117910
|936
|587484
|16489
|8312
|251
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2081
|102
|5249
|165
|4
|9
|Delhi
|97977
|5447
|1008537
|29287
|15772
|395
|10
|Goa
|20898
|2069
|65984
|914
|1146
|36
|11
|Gujarat
|137794
|4603
|408368
|9544
|7010
|180
|12
|Haryana
|93175
|4315
|376852
|9535
|4118
|97
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|17835
|1737
|77634
|1263
|1460
|40
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26144
|1831
|144154
|1617
|2253
|26
|15
|Jharkhand
|55877
|1061
|169033
|4755
|2540
|145
|16
|Karnataka
|349515
|20612
|1110025
|14142
|15306
|270
|17
|Kerala
|284424
|17443
|1244301
|21116
|5259
|48
|18
|Ladakh
|1597
|85
|12129
|192
|140
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1276
|109
|1382
|46
|4
|3
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|92077
|696
|453331
|13363
|5519
|95
|21
|Maharashtra
|672302
|3149
|3799266
|68537
|67985
|771
|22
|Manipur
|1225
|5
|29690
|314
|400
|5
|23
|Meghalaya
|1531
|56
|14917
|129
|169
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|1123
|48
|4882
|90
|14
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1073
|120
|12577
|61
|100
|26
|Odisha
|53084
|2307
|380400
|4679
|2029
|12
|27
|Puducherry
|8989
|545
|47645
|565
|793
|12
|28
|Punjab
|54954
|1528
|301047
|5059
|8909
|137
|29
|Rajasthan
|169519
|6147
|407243
|10964
|4084
|158
|30
|Sikkim
|1247
|141
|6354
|26
|146
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|112556
|2248
|1021575
|15542
|13933
|107
|32
|Telangana
|77727
|1667
|355618
|5926
|2261
|53
|33
|Tripura
|1161
|91
|33612
|50
|396
|34
|Uttarakhand
|48319
|2936
|124046
|3230
|2502
|85
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|309237
|9196
|896477
|25613
|12238
|295
|36
|West Bengal
|110241
|4429
|689466
|12885
|11248
|89
|Total#
|3170228
|85414
|15384418
|297540
|208330
|3498
In the meantime, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday directed the states and Union territories to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of COVID-19 cases to check the spread of the viral disease.
It told the states to take necessary action to ensure sufficient oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, ambulances, including creation of makeshift hospitals. The fresh guidelines for COVID-19 management came amid a sudden spike in the number of cases and a shortage of beds, ICUs and oxygen in some parts of the country like Delhi.
The MHA asked the states to identify the districts where either the COVID positivity rate was more than 10 per cent or the bed occupancy was over 60 per cent in the last one week. The districts fulfilling any of the above two criteria should be considered for intensive and local containment measures, the MHA said in a statement.
The home ministry said the focus will be on containment to flatten the current curve of the pandemic. Movement of individuals shall be strictly prohibited during the night hours, except for essential activities, in areas where the number of cases is high.
Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related and other gatherings and congregations have been prohibited. Marriages will be attended by up to 50 people and funerals by up to 20. Shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gymnasiums, spas, swimming pools and religious places will remain closed.