India recorded 36,595 fresh cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 95,71,559. The nation also recorded 42,916 fresh discharges, with this the total discharged cases stands at 90,16,289, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 8,576 with 49 more patients succumbing to the virus on Thursday, the health department said in a bulletin. The coronavirus tally, too, rose to 4,93,316 with 3,246 fresh cases, it said. So far, 4,60,634 people have recovered from the disease, including 3,257 since Wednesday, improving the discharge rate to 93.38 per cent. West Bengal now has 24,106 active cases, the bulletin said. The state tested 44,130 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 60,02,928, the bulletin added.

66 residents of village test COVID-19 positive in a week in Maharashtra

Fear has gripped Khanepuri village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district after 66 of its residents tested positive for coronavirus within a week, a health official said.

The village, located in Jalna tehsil, has a population of 1,700. “Between November 26 and December 3, a total of 66 people in the village tested coronavirus positive,” Rahmani Shakil, medical officer of the primary health centre, said.

On December 1 alone, as many as 35 villagers were found infected, he said. Another health official said that on November 25, around 200 villagers had attended the funeral of a local resident, where they allegedly did not follow the COVID-19 norms. Following that, the village started witnessing a spike in the number of cases.