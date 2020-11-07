With 50,357 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India’s tally on Saturday reached over 8.46 million. According to the Union health ministry’s dashboard, 577 new deaths have also been registered in India in the last 24 hours. The total cases now include 516,632 active cases,7,819,886 recoveries and 1,25,562 deaths. However, the total number of active cases continued to remain below 5,20,000 and the daily recoveries from Covid-19 continued to remain above the daily infections logged. Also Read - CBSE Likely to Conduct Class X, XII Board Exams Earlier Than Expected in 2021; Here's Why

