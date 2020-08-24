New Delhi: India recorded 61,408 new cases and 836 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, taking the country’s total tally to 31,06,349. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries came close to the infections at 57,468, taking the recovery rate to more than 75 per cent. Also Read - Mumbaikars Alert! 6-Hour Block on Western Railway to Affect Suburban Trains Services; 9 Locals Partially Cancelled

It must be noted that this was the deadliest week of the pandemic as the cumulative COVID-19 cases were the highest in the past seven days. At least 4.5 lakh infections and 6,666 deaths were reported across states, and Maharashtra remained the worst-hit of them all.

Maharashtra alone reported 10,441 cases this morning, pushing the state's total caseload to 6,82,383. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh were among the top worst-affected states in the country.

On the other hand, after showing immense improvement over the past month, Delhi recorded the highest single-day tally on Sunday with 1,450 coronavirus cases. The total count in the national capital stands at over 1.61 lakh with more than 4,300 deaths.

However, the COVID-19 fatality rate has declined to 1.85 per cent and the recovery rate has risen to 75.27 per cent.

As of this morning, here are 7,10,771 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.88 per cent of the total caseload, stated the latest health bulletin.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to August 23 with 6,09,917 samples being tested on Sunday.