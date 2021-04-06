New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 1,26,86,049. On the other hand, over 446 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,65,547. However, total discharges stand at 50,143. Also Read - Tamil Nadu COVID Guidelines: Strict Rules to be Issued Amid Huge Surge in Cases - Know All The Details Here

1) In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Central government on Monday constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Over 600 Coaches, Parents And Swimmers Appeal With Karnataka Government to Re-Open Pools

2) The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures. Also Read - FACT CHECK: No, Tamil Nadu Govt Is NOT Planning to Impose Lockdown-like Restrictions in State. Truth Behind Viral Message Here

3) The Health Ministry said the Central teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, COVID-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc. and COVID-19 vaccination progress.

4) The Ministry said that the Union government has been leading the fight against the global pandemic with a ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’ approach under the umbrella strategy of ‘Cooperative Federalism’.

5) In the meantime, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will on Tuesday hold a meeting with health ministers of 11 states and Union Territories, which has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, to review the situation there.

6) These 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

7) Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 which is 55.11 per cent of the new cases reported nationwide. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 cases and Karnataka reported 4,553 fresh infections.

(With inputs from PTI)