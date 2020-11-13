New Delhi: With a single-day increase of 44,879 new Covid-19 cases, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 87.28 lakh on Friday, according to the data by Union Health Ministry. Also Read - Herd Immunity May Come Before Covid Vaccine Goes Off The Shelf: AIIMS Director

Meanwhile, recoveries surged to 81,15,580, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.97 per cent.

The death toll reached 1,28,668 after 547 more fatalities were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours and the total coronavirus cases mounted to 87,28,795, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.

There are 4,84,547 active cases in the country which comprise 5.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested so far with 11,39,230 samples being tested on Thursday.

