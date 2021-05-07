New Delhi: In yet another grim record, India on Friday reported 4,14,188 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 36,45,164, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country saw 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 2,34,083 as shortage of resources continues to be a major concern for hospitals across the country amid an alarming surge. Also Read - Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP...: Full List of States That Have Imposed Lockdown/Curfew to Curb Covid-19 Spread

It also saw 3,31,507 discharges, taking the total recoveries till date to 1,76,12,351.