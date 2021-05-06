New Delhi: In yet another grim milestone, India has recorded the highest ever surge of 4,12,262 coronavirus cases and the biggest single-day toll of 3980 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed on Thursday morning. With this, the cumulative tally in India mounted to 2,10,77,410 while the death toll rose to 2,30,168. The overwhelming development comes amid a huge scarcity of medical oxygen, ambulances and beds pan-India as the deadly virus grips each and every family. Also Read - Former Union Minister Ajit Singh Dies Of Covid, PM Modi Expresses Grief

Meanwhile, a total of 3,29,113 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past day. The total recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844, while there are 35,66,398 active cases in the country at present.

India's COVID-19 cases had shown a slight decline for the past few days after May 2. Yesterday, the country reported a surge of 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases and 3,780 deaths. This is the second time the tally has crossed the 4 lakh mark, while the death toll has been the highest for two consecutive days.

