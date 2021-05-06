New Delhi: In yet another grim milestone, India has recorded the highest ever surge of 4,12,262 coronavirus cases and the biggest single-day toll of 3980 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed on Thursday morning. With this, the cumulative tally in India mounted to 2,10,77,410 while the death toll rose to 2,30,168. The overwhelming development comes amid a huge scarcity of medical oxygen, ambulances and beds pan-India as the deadly virus grips each and every family. Also Read - Former Union Minister Ajit Singh Dies Of Covid, PM Modi Expresses Grief

Meanwhile, a total of 3,29,113 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past day. The total recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844, while there are 35,66,398 active cases in the country at present.

India's COVID-19 cases had shown a slight decline for the past few days after May 2. Yesterday, the country reported a surge of 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases and 3,780 deaths. This is the second time the tally has crossed the 4 lakh mark, while the death toll has been the highest for two consecutive days.

Statewise COVID-19 tally in India:

S. No.Name of State / UTActive CasesCured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands224592849 71
2Andhra Pradesh17058810991 102727011128 837485 
3Arunachal Pradesh1776144 1757776 59 
4Assam312621855 2400042916 148555 
5Bihar1134803049 42221011726 298761 
6Chandigarh8363193 37898610 53214 
7Chhattisgarh1292114752 66369410152 9738253 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu15996722158 4 
9Delhi918591440 114398019209 18063311 
10Goa279641233 749912192 144371 
11Gujarat148124173 47739112995 7912133 
12Haryana1134254595 44059010640 4960181 
13Himachal Pradesh259022330 871931480 169232 
14Jammu and Kashmir396282326 1544472338 251052 
15Jharkhand59532175 2002375804 3346141 
16Karnataka48730822925 123685426841 16884346 
17Kerala37600418789 136236323106 556558 
18Ladakh1494120 13166131 151 
19Lakshadweep112936 2240162 7
20Madhya Pradesh892442605 5296679643 607471 
21Maharashtra643782286 416409857006 72662920 
22Manipur2657266 30262121 43410 
23Meghalaya2135116 15957147 191
24Mizoram164233 5305137 17 
25Nagaland2038240 1284847 118 
26Odisha711343697 4164036176 210416 
27Puducherry11717868 52517933 88318 
28Punjab630071072 3346776701 9825180 
29Rajasthan196683362 48333217022 5021155 
30Sikkim2050120 671497 155
31Tamil Nadu1283113081 112951220062 14779167 
32Telangana77127577 3960426551 257952 
33Tripura2127222 3400475 403
34Uttarakhand595262899 1491664757 3142127 
35Uttar Pradesh26247410094 112266940852 14151353 
36West Bengal121872926 78291617073 11847103 
Total356639879169 17280844329113 2301683980 