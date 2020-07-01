New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India registered a a spike of 18,653 cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 5,85,493. With 507 people succumbing to coronavirus in a day, the highest so far, India’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 17,400 Also Read - Egypt Goes a Step Ahead to Preserve Heritage Amid COVID-19, Opens 20th Century Cairos Baron Palace After Restoration

Further, a total of 3,47,978 people have been cured of the deadly infection. The recovery rate is 59.07 per cent among the COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra continues its lead as the worst COVID-hit state in the country with it reporting a spike of 4,878 case. The state has a total of 1,74,761 cases, including 7,855 deaths.

Tamil Nadu is on the second spot with 90,167 confirmed cases, of which, 1,201 people have died, 50,074 have recovered and 38,892 are active.

Delhi with a total of 87,360 cases, including 2,742 deaths and 58,348 recoveries.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 32,557 cases and 1,846 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (23,492), Rajasthan (18,014), Madhya Pradesh (13,593), West Bengal (18,559), Haryana (14,548), Karnataka (15,242), Andhra Pradesh (14,595) and Telangana (16,339) cases.

The number of diagnostic labs is continuously increasing. India now has 1,049 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. These include 761 labs in the government sector and 288 private labs.

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 10.4 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 509,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases globally increased to 10,434,835, while the fatalities stood at to 509,779, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The country had recorded a massive spike of 2,003 deaths on June 17 following a data reconciliation exercise carried out by states and UTs which brought to the fore large number of fatalities previously reported in Maharashtra and Delhi which were not attributed to COVID-19.

