New Delhi: In the highest single-day spike this year, India recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning. The latest figure beats Wednesday’s spike of 28,903 COVID cases by around 7,000 cases. Also Read - India Records 28,903 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike This Year

However, the number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours were less than the toll reported a day before. The Health Ministry data on Thursday said 172 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, 188 deaths were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours, the highest in around two months. Also Read - A Day After Worst Single-Day Spike This Year, India Records 24,492 Fresh COVID Cases

With 17,741 recoveries, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,10,63,025. Also Read - After Over A Month, India Records Fresh Spike Of 18,599 COVID Cases

Here’s the latest COVID-19 tally:

Total cases: 1,14,74,605

Active cases: 2,52,364

Death toll: 1,59,216

Total vaccination: 3,71,43,255