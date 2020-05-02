New Delhi: India on Friday witnessed biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 2,293 fresh infections, a day after the Narendra Modi-led government announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended by 2 more weeks till May 17 along with some relaxations in green and orange zones. The total number of coronavirus cases across the country reached 37,336 while the death toll soared to 1,218. The country witnessed seventy-one COVID-19 casualties in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Trending News Today May 02, 2020: Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte: Duchess Kate Middleton-Prince William Share Pictures of 5-Year-Old Delivering Meals Amid COVID-19 Without Wearing Mask

Earlier on Friday, issuing a new set of guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had stated that a 'limited' lockdown which includes suspension of air, train and inter-state road travel will continue to remain in force for two more weeks from May 4 across the country, but some activities would be allowed after classifications of districts into 'Red', 'Orange' and 'Green' zones based on COVID-19 risk profiling.

"Educational institutions; all social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; hospitality services; and religious places or places of worship for public will also remain shut across the country", a central government order said, adding that movement of persons by air, rail and road would be allowed for select purposes as permitted by MHA.

Take a look at the key developments:

The recovery rate – number of patients who have been cured of COVID-19 – stood at 26.64 per cent this morning, said reports. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 37,336 including 26167 active cases, 9950 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,218 deaths.

Three constables deployed outside Matoshree, personal residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, have tested positive for deadly coronavirus.

IIT Bombay has reported first case of COVID-19. If reports are to be believed, wife of an IIT B staffer has tested positive for the virus.

Test results of 68 more jawans have shown them COVID-19 positive. All jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi. Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including 1 recovered and 1 death, said CRPF.

Ludhiana police garlands people violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; Police appeals to them to stay indoors. Till now, there are 76 COVID19 positive cases in Ludhiana district.

7 labourers who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for COVID-19.

A special train carrying over 300 stranded labourers from Nashik in Maharashtra reached Bhopal today. A district administration official said that the non- stop special train reached Misrod Railway Station on the outskirts of Bhopal.

A massive influx of migrant workers is expected in Bihar in the near future and arrangements must be in place for their mandatory 21-day quarantine, medical tests, treatment and economic rehabilitation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said.

Karnataka government has issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin for his tweet on Tablighi Jamaat members donating plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Mohsin is serving as Secretary, Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt of Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to chair a meeting to discuss the implementation of the lockdown 3.0.