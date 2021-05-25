New Delhi: Over the last 24 hours, India recorded less than 200,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday for the first time in the past 40 days. The number of fatalities was also at its lowest in 27 days with 3,260 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. On Monday, the country reported 1,96,427 new cases, the lowest daily count since April 13. This pushed India’s total caseload to 26,947,496. Meanwhile, 3,511 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall death toll now stands at 3,07,249. Also Read - 1,15,000 Healthcare Workers Died Due to Covid-19: WHO Chief

Most affected states like Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and the national capital has seen a sharp decline in COVID cases for over a week now. With 34,867 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Maharashtra with 22,122 new infections. Karnataka reported 25,311 cases, Kerala 17,821 and Andhra Pradesh 12,994 cases. The case count was 17,883 for West Bengal.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,579,897), Karnataka (2,424,904), Kerala (2,317,911), Tamil Nadu (1,806,861), Uttar Pradesh (1,670,020), and Andhra Pradesh (1,580,827).

Active cases in the country dropped to below 26 lakh, with the number falling by more than 1.3 lakh on Monday itself as recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. According to the ICMR, 33,05,36,064 samples have been tested up to May 23 with 19,28,127 samples being tested on Sunday.