New Delhi: With a minor spike from yesterday’s tally, India on Wednesday reported 43,893 new cases of coronavirus infections, taking the country’s caseload to 79,90,322. The death toll mounted to 1,20,010 with 508 fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine News: 1st Generation of Vaccine May Not Work For Everyone, Says UK Taskforce

As per the Union Health Ministry’s data, the total active cases till this morning stand at 6,10,803, marking a decrease of 15,054 in the last 24 hours. This comprises 7.64 per cent of the total caseload. Also Read - Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 4,853 Fresh Covid Cases; Death Toll Climbs To 6,356

At least 58,439 people were discharged in a single day taking the total cured cases are 72,59,509. Also Read - Covid-19 Cases Increased in 5 States During Festive Season; Recovery Rate Above 90%: Govt

The 508 new fatalities include 115 from Maharashtra, 58 from West Bengal, 44 each from Delhi and Karnataka, 36 from Uttar Pradesh and 27 from Tamil Nadu. However, over 70 per cent of these are due to comorbidities, the ministry noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic was showing a declining trend in India, except for in two to three states.

“We are very fortunate that our (COVID-19) trend is in the opposite direction. We are fortunate that today we are showing a decline in the pandemic, except in two or three states,” VK Paul, the NITI Aayog Member (Health), said at a press conference.

He, however, warned that the decline cannot be taken lightly and “we cannot become lax and have to stay vigilant”.

On the other hand, experts have predicted a likeliness that the viral infection may surge in winter months, especially around the festive calendar.

Experts have also noted that the severe air pollution in some states may further increase the problem.