New Delhi: In the lowest single-day COVID cases reports in the last 70 days, India recorded 84,332 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning. The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day.

With the fresh cases, the India's COVID tally has climbed to 2,93,59,155. The total death toll from the pandemic in the country rose to 3,67,081 with 4,002 new deaths, showed Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases further declined to 10,80,690 accounting for 3.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.07 per cent.

India’s active caseload declined to less than 11 lakh after 63 days while 84,332 new cases reported in 24 hours are the lowest in 70 days, the ministry said.

Also, 20,44,131 coronavirus tests were conducted on Friday taking the total number to 37,42,42,384.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for the 19th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 4.94 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 30th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,79,11,384, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.25 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI Inputs)