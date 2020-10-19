New Delhi: With a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths in last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count crossed the 75 lakh-mark on Monday. The number of recoveries, on the other hand, surpassed 66-lakh mark after 66,399 people recuperated from the disease in a day. Of the total 75,50,273 cases, 7,72,055 are active. The death toll has soared to 1,14, 610 after 579 people succumbed to the infection. Also Read - Twitter Removes Post Diminishing Efficacy of Masks Against COVID-19 by Donald Trump's Advisor

