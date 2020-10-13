New Delhi: India recorded a spike of 55,342 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 71,75,881, data by the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday morning. Notably, this is the lowest daily spike of coronavirus cases reported in India in over two months. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Johnson & Johnson Pauses Vaccine Trials Due to 'Unexplained Illness' in Participant

A total of 706 people succumbed to the infection, following which the death toll soared to 1,09,856. It is the first time since August 18 that the country has reported around 55,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day. It also the second consecutive day when coronavirus infections were under 70,000 since the September surge.

On the positive side, India's COVID-19 recoveries surged to over 62 lakh on Tuesday, while active cases remained below nine lakh for the fifth day in a row at 8,38,729. The latest data by the Health Ministry data put the recovery number at 62,27,296 which includes cured, discharged, and migrated cases.

“India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past five weeks. After a month, on October 9, active cases fell below the 9 lakh mark and have steadily followed a downward slope since”, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said.

The national recovery rate has progressed to 86.36 per cent, the ministry said, adding that 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. The fatality rate has declined to 1.53 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,35,315 cases including 40,514 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,73,014 sample tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,89,45,107.