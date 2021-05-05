Coronavirus Cases Today: India reported an alarming tally of 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday morning. After showing signs of dip, the fresh surge of infections takes the country’s total caseload to 2,06,65,148. Meanwhile, 3,780 deaths today take the cumulative death toll to 2,26,188. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 5, 2021: Oxygen Express Reaches Delhi, Mumbai Receives 1 Lakh Vaccine Doses

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days. At the same time, 3,38,439 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past day. The total recoveries stand at 1,69,51,731, while there are 34,87,229 active cases in the country at present. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Touches Nearly 4 Lakh Cases, Over 3,689 Deaths in 24 Hrs

Statewise COVID-19 tally in India:

S. No.Name of State / UTActive CasesCured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands232587929 70 
2Andhra Pradesh1595977745 101614212207 828982 
3Arunachal Pradesh163296 17501138 59 
4Assam294071583 2370882851 143041 
5Bihar1104312763 41048411926 2926105 
6Chandigarh8170227 37288542 51811 
7Chhattisgarh1244593482 65354212093 9485210 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu160664 6564230 4 
9Delhi90419827 112477118788 17752338 
10Goa26731892 727991870 137252 
11Gujarat148297798 46439612121 7779131 
12Haryana1088304108 42995011525 4779153 
13Himachal Pradesh235721784 857131992 166048 
14Jammu and Kashmir373022735 1521091878 245837 
15Jharkhand5970732 1944335810 3205132 
16Karnataka46438319629 121001324714 16538288 
17Kerala35721510985 133925726148 550757 
18Ladakh137491 13035151 151
19Lakshadweep116541 2078210 6 
20Madhya Pradesh86639889 52002411249 600398 
21Maharashtra64406814945 410709265934 71742891 
22Manipur2391320 30141111 424
23Meghalaya2019135 15810204 185 
24Mizoram1609182 516856 17 
25Nagaland1798214 1280149 118
26Odisha674372037 4102276164 208815 
27Puducherry10849235 51584886 86517 
28Punjab619351226 3279766115 9645173 
29Rajasthan1970452674 46631014146 4866154 
30Sikkim1930207 661722 151
31Tamil Nadu1252301972 110945019112 14612144 
32Telangana777041816 3894918126 252751 
33Tripura1905180 3392960 400 
34Uttarakhand566271191 1444095752 301585 
35Uttar Pradesh27256813264 108181738683 13798351 
36West Bengal120946985 76584316547 11744107 
Total348722940096 16951731338439 2261883780 

India’s COVID-19 cases had broken the upward trend on May 2 and showed a slight decline for the past few days. However, the latest numbers raise an alarm once again. Also Read - WBC India Championship Postponed Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Surge

A total of 29,48,52,078 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to this morning. Of these 15,41,299 samples were tested yesterday. On the other hand, 16,04,94,188 people have received vaccine shots against COVID-19 in India amid the Phase 3 vaccination drive.