Coronavirus Cases Today: India reported an alarming tally of 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday morning. After showing signs of dip, the fresh surge of infections takes the country’s total caseload to 2,06,65,148. Meanwhile, 3,780 deaths today take the cumulative death toll to 2,26,188. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 5, 2021: Oxygen Express Reaches Delhi, Mumbai Receives 1 Lakh Vaccine Doses
India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days. At the same time, 3,38,439 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past day. The total recoveries stand at 1,69,51,731, while there are 34,87,229 active cases in the country at present. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Touches Nearly 4 Lakh Cases, Over 3,689 Deaths in 24 Hrs
Statewise COVID-19 tally in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|232
|2
|5879
|29
|70
|
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|159597
|7745
|1016142
|12207
|8289
|82
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1632
|96
|17501
|138
|59
|
|4
|Assam
|29407
|1583
|237088
|2851
|1430
|41
|5
|Bihar
|110431
|2763
|410484
|11926
|2926
|105
|6
|Chandigarh
|8170
|227
|37288
|542
|518
|11
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|124459
|3482
|653542
|12093
|9485
|210
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1606
|64
|6564
|230
|4
|
|9
|Delhi
|90419
|827
|1124771
|18788
|17752
|338
|10
|Goa
|26731
|892
|72799
|1870
|1372
|52
|11
|Gujarat
|148297
|798
|464396
|12121
|7779
|131
|12
|Haryana
|108830
|4108
|429950
|11525
|4779
|153
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|23572
|1784
|85713
|1992
|1660
|48
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|37302
|2735
|152109
|1878
|2458
|37
|15
|Jharkhand
|59707
|32
|194433
|5810
|3205
|132
|16
|Karnataka
|464383
|19629
|1210013
|24714
|16538
|288
|17
|Kerala
|357215
|10985
|1339257
|26148
|5507
|57
|18
|Ladakh
|1374
|91
|13035
|151
|151
|3
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1165
|41
|2078
|210
|6
|
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|86639
|889
|520024
|11249
|6003
|98
|21
|Maharashtra
|644068
|14945
|4107092
|65934
|71742
|891
|22
|Manipur
|2391
|320
|30141
|111
|424
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|2019
|135
|15810
|204
|185
|
|24
|Mizoram
|1609
|182
|5168
|56
|17
|
|25
|Nagaland
|1798
|214
|12801
|49
|118
|3
|26
|Odisha
|67437
|2037
|410227
|6164
|2088
|15
|27
|Puducherry
|10849
|235
|51584
|886
|865
|17
|28
|Punjab
|61935
|1226
|327976
|6115
|9645
|173
|29
|Rajasthan
|197045
|2674
|466310
|14146
|4866
|154
|30
|Sikkim
|1930
|207
|6617
|22
|151
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|125230
|1972
|1109450
|19112
|14612
|144
|32
|Telangana
|77704
|1816
|389491
|8126
|2527
|51
|33
|Tripura
|1905
|180
|33929
|60
|400
|
|34
|Uttarakhand
|56627
|1191
|144409
|5752
|3015
|85
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|272568
|13264
|1081817
|38683
|13798
|351
|36
|West Bengal
|120946
|985
|765843
|16547
|11744
|107
|Total
|3487229
|40096
|16951731
|338439
|226188
|3780
India’s COVID-19 cases had broken the upward trend on May 2 and showed a slight decline for the past few days. However, the latest numbers raise an alarm once again. Also Read - WBC India Championship Postponed Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Surge
A total of 29,48,52,078 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to this morning. Of these 15,41,299 samples were tested yesterday. On the other hand, 16,04,94,188 people have received vaccine shots against COVID-19 in India amid the Phase 3 vaccination drive.