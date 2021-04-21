New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday stated that the country has recorded nearly 3 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,023 deaths in the past 24 hours. As per the updates, 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and 1,67,457 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases stand at 1,56,16,130. However, the total death toll stand at 1,82,553 and the total active cases stand at 21,57,538. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Help Netizens With Updated List of Resources Amid COVID-19 Second Wave

On Tuesday, India's total tally climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark.