New Delhi: India has reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases in the country to 5,52,566 and the total coronavirus tally to 1,21,49,335.

According to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, 354 COVID deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking India's total death toll from the pandemic to 1,62,468.

Meanwhile, 41,280 people recuperated from the infection, which takes the total recoveries to 1,14,34,301.

This comes a day before the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to begin across India on April 1, wherein people above the age of 45 will be eligible to get inoculated. So far, 6,30,54,353 people have been vaccinated against the virus in India.