New Delhi: India on Friday recorded an all-time high of 1, 31,968 single-day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours. This took the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,30,60,542, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the death toll climbed to 1,67,642. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Should Either be Cancelled or Rescheduled, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
“India reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 1,30,60,542 Total recoveries: 1,19,13,292 Active cases: 9,79,608 Death toll: 1,67,642 Total vaccination: 9,43,34,262″, said the health ministry. Also Read - India Will Host The Best Ever ICC T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly
Notably, India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Night Curfew in Bareilly, Saharanpur From Today | Check Latest Guidelines Here
Here are the key points:
- It is the fifth straight day when India has reported over one lakh new cases.
- Yesterday, PM Modi in his virtual interaction with CMs stressed on the need for creating micro-containment zones.
- While interacting with the CMs, PM Modi asserted that the country had much more resources to deal with the virus than before and the focus should be on micro-containment zones.
- He reiterated his call to work on the mantra of test, track, treat besides pushing COVID-appropriate behaviour and COVID-management to bring down the peak.
- In a bid to avert any panic like situation similar to that of last year, the government, including local administration and railways, are working on an elaborate plan to prevent the exodus of labourers from major cities, including Mumbai.
- Top sources in the government said the local administration in industrial pockets of Mumbai and other metros have been asked to approach factory management, labour unions and concerned groups to convince the migrant workers not to get scared of the sudden resurgence.
- The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 133.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.90 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.