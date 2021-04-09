New Delhi: India on Friday recorded an all-time high of 1, 31,968 single-day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours. This took the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,30,60,542, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the death toll climbed to 1,67,642. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Should Either be Cancelled or Rescheduled, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

"India reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases: 1,30,60,542 Total recoveries: 1,19,13,292 Active cases: 9,79,608 Death toll: 1,67,642 Total vaccination: 9,43,34,262″, said the health ministry.

Notably, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Here are the key points: