New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 1,61,736 new cases in the last 24 hours, setting another highest single-day record as the overall tally climbed to 1,36,89,453 so far. With this, India has surpassed Brazil to become the second-worst hit nation in terms of infections after the United States. The active cases in the country have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,71,058 with 879 new fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 percent, it said. Several states including poll-bound West Bengal witnessed the biggest surge since the outbreak of the pandemic prompting authorities to impose new curbs.