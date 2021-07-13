New Delhi: Even as fresh cases of coronavirus dropped to a four-month-low, India on Tuesday reported a huge jump in the number of COVID-19 deaths. According to the Health Ministry data this morning, a total of 2,020 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The government has said that this is due to Madhya Pradesh revising its official data with 1,481 deaths, taking into consideration the backlog of deaths during the second wave of pandemic.Also Read - Can a Cup of Coffee Per Day Reduce Risk of Catching COVID-19? Find Out!

Meanwhile, India recorded 31,443 cases in the last 24 hours, recording the lowest tally in 118 days, the Health Ministry bulletin stated. The country's active cases stand at 4,31,315, the lowest in 109 days, while the recovery rate jumped to 97.28 per cent.