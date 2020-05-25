New Delhi: India on Monday registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,977 new patients contracted the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. Notably, this is the fourth consecutive day that the country has witnessed more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases. The death toll, on the other hand, surpassed 4,000-mark, as 154 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours. Also Read - 'Finished Taking Hydroxychloroquine, Still Here,' Says Donald Trump Week After Revealing His COVID-19 Therapy

“Highest ever spike of 6977 COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,38,845 including 77103 active cases, 57720 cured/discharged and 4021 deaths”, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Also Read - How Sonu Sood Replies to Migrant Workers on Twitter Deserves Whole New Round of Appreciation

Here are the top developments Also Read - Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 5.4 Million, Death Toll Climbs to 3,45,000; US Remains Worst-hit

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 5.4 million mark, while the deaths increased to 345,036. The US remained the worst-hit country across the world, followed by Brazil.

72 new COVID-19 positive cases, no deaths reported in Rajasthan today; the total number of positive cases in the reached 7100: State Health Department

One COVID-19 positive patient, a 73-year-old female with multiple organ disorder, passed away in Himachal Pradesh last night, said Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla. Total deaths in state due to Coronavirus rose to 4.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran Congress leader’s condition has been described as asymptomatic. Reports said that he is undergoing treatment in Nanded, his home town.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 50,231 cases. 3,041 new cases and 58 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours the took the tally of fatalities to 1,635. Of the 50,231 cases a total of 14,600 have been cured.

Tamil Nadu stood second with 16,277 cases, and Gujarat third with 14,056 cases. The death toll was 111 in Tamil Nadu and 858 in Gujarat. Delhi reported 13,418 cases and 261 casualties, while 6,412 patients have been cured here.