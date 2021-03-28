New Delhi: India on Sunday reported over 62,000 corona cases for the second day in a row. The country has shown a steep rise since March 16 (24,492), March 24 (47,262), and March 26 (59,118). In fact, with an average of 60,000 cases being detected for the last 2 days, over one lakh cases have been reported in the country in 48 hours. Notably, India has reported 62,714 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since October 16, 2020, when 63,371 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours. As per the health ministry data, 312 people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,61,552. Also Read - Telangana: 32 Staffers of Yadadri Temple Test Positive For Coronavirus, All Special Rituals Cancelled

“Total cases: 1,19,71,624; Total recoveries: 1,13,23762; Active cases: 4,86,310; Death toll: 1,61,552; Total vaccination: 6,02,69,782″, the Union Health Ministry data showed today. Also Read - Night Curfew in Maharashtra From Today; Thackeray Govt Tightens Restrictions Till April 15 | Key Points

Earlier on Saturday, the Centre came out with a five-point containment strategy for the 12 states and union territories reporting a surge that included an exponential increase in testing. The strategy was finalised after a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan with top officials of the 12 states and the UTs and Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors of the 46 districts that are the most affected by rising COVID cases and rising mortality, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: India Records Over 62,000 Corona Cases For Second Day in a Row

The states and UTs are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Bihar.