New Delhi: With 2.4 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, India’s new coronavirus cases remained below 3 lakh mark for the seventh straight day in a row. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed. Meanwhile, with the fresh cases, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132. The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,34,25,467 while the case fatality rate stood at 1.13 per cent, the data stated. Also Read - Will Delhi Lockdown be Extended Even as COVID Cases Decline? Major Announcement by Kejriwal Today

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.49 crore. In a statement, the health ministry said 6,82,398 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose on Saturday, and cumulatively 99,79,676 across 37 states/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Also Read - Bihar Declares Black Fungus as an Epidemic After Reporting 117 Cases

India has registered more than 77 lakh cases— 77.67 to be specific and over 90,000 fatalities in May so far. The country had witnessed 66.13 lakh cases in April and 10.25 lakh cases in March. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Extends Partial Corona Curfew Till May 31 | Check What Services Allowed

Earlier on Saturday, the Centre had said that even though the Covid-19 pandemic is stabilising in large parts of the country, there is still a long way to go to battle this particular wave as the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent in 382 districts. Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said India was able to come this far in controlling this pandemic through restrictions on social and economic activities and containment and care measures.

“In large parts of the country, the pandemic is stabilising, the positivity rate and active cases are reducing and recovery rate is rising. It is also being seen that an increase is being seen in other states so this is a mixed picture but overall there has been a decrease in case burden but we have a long way to go to handle this wave and we also have to ensure that there should be no laxity in the steps we take,” he said.