New Delhi: In the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in more than five months, India on Thursday reported 53,476 new infections in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data. The new cases take India's total COVID tally since the pandemic to 1,17,87,534. This is the highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in India since October 23, 2020. The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3,95,192.

The data updated on Thursday morning said India recorded 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,60,692. Meanwhile, 26,490 people recuperated from the virus over the last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 1,12,31,650.

On Wednesday, India recorded 47,262 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year.

The surge in COVID-19 cases comes a day after the government informed that ‘Variants of Concerns’ from countries such as UK, South Africa and Brazil have been in 18 states of the country along with a new double mutant COVID variant.