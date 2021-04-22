New Delhi: With over 3 lakh fresh coronavirus cases, India on Thursday recorded the world’s highest single-day spike in last 24 hours, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, India witnessed 3,14,835 cases, and total 2,104 deaths. Also Read - Salman Khan Shares New Poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Ahead of Trailer

