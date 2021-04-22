New Delhi: With over 3 lakh fresh coronavirus cases, India on Thursday recorded the world’s highest single-day spike in last 24 hours, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, India witnessed 3,14,835 cases, and total 2,104 deaths. Also Read - Salman Khan Shares New Poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Ahead of Trailer
Also Read - In a First, West Bengal Records Over 10.000 Coronavirus Cases; 6th Phase of Elections Underway
Also Read - Samsung Phone Suddenly Explodes Into Flames Inside Man’s Bag, Video Terrifies Netizens | Watch
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|150
|9
|5276
|33
|64
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|60208
|6319
|918985
|3359
|7510
|38
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|279
|57
|16851
|16
|56
|4
|Assam
|10395
|1363
|217593
|297
|1150
|5
|5
|Bihar
|63747
|7392
|288637
|4774
|1897
|56
|6
|Chandigarh
|4125
|166
|31222
|454
|423
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|122751
|2937
|459600
|17263
|6467
|193
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1518
|147
|4150
|103
|4
|9
|Delhi
|85364
|211
|831928
|24600
|12887
|249
|10
|Goa
|9300
|1059
|60571
|426
|943
|17
|11
|Gujarat
|84126
|7626
|350865
|4802
|5740
|125
|12
|Haryana
|55422
|5650
|322297
|3928
|3528
|45
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|10793
|766
|69073
|909
|1236
|17
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|14928
|1458
|135430
|733
|2084
|13
|15
|Jharkhand
|35826
|2648
|139921
|2331
|1609
|62
|16
|Karnataka
|176207
|17030
|1032233
|6412
|13762
|116
|17
|Kerala
|135957
|16961
|1154102
|5431
|5000
|22
|18
|Ladakh
|1975
|163
|10630
|20
|134
|19
|Lakshadweep
|692
|175
|833
|16
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|82268
|3997
|359755
|9035
|4788
|75
|21
|Maharashtra
|697467
|11915
|3268449
|54985
|61911
|568
|22
|Manipur
|453
|68
|29128
|22
|380
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|1021
|164
|14130
|25
|157
|3
|24
|Mizoram
|570
|66
|4576
|7
|12
|25
|Nagaland
|347
|90
|12306
|7
|94
|26
|Odisha
|28971
|2837
|351386
|2009
|1958
|5
|27
|Puducherry
|5404
|331
|43467
|283
|722
|5
|28
|Punjab
|38866
|2157
|267289
|2727
|8114
|69
|29
|Rajasthan
|96366
|10795
|353711
|3765
|3330
|62
|30
|Sikkim
|536
|48
|6174
|2
|136
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|84361
|4557
|927440
|7071
|13258
|53
|32
|Telengana
|49781
|3293
|321788
|2251
|1899
|23
|33
|Tripura
|600
|39
|33268
|37
|394
|34
|Uttarakhand
|24893
|3879
|107166
|894
|1953
|34
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|242265
|18721
|689900
|14198
|10346
|187
|36
|West Bengal
|63496
|5110
|614750
|5616
|10710
|58
|Total#
|2291428
|133890
|13454880
|178841
|184657
|2104