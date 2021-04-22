New Delhi: With over 3 lakh fresh coronavirus cases, India on Thursday recorded the world’s highest single-day spike in last 24 hours, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, India witnessed 3,14,835 cases, and total 2,104 deaths. Also Read - Salman Khan Shares New Poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Ahead of Trailer

S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands150527633 64
2Andhra Pradesh602086319 9189853359 751038 
3Arunachal Pradesh27957 1685116 56
4Assam103951363 217593297 1150
5Bihar637477392 2886374774 189756 
6Chandigarh4125166 31222454 423
7Chhattisgarh1227512937 45960017263 6467193 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1518147 4150103 4
9Delhi85364211 83192824600 12887249 
10Goa93001059 60571426 94317 
11Gujarat841267626 3508654802 5740125 
12Haryana554225650 3222973928 352845 
13Himachal Pradesh10793766 69073909 123617 
14Jammu and Kashmir149281458 135430733 208413 
15Jharkhand358262648 1399212331 160962 
16Karnataka17620717030 10322336412 13762116 
17Kerala13595716961 11541025431 500022 
18Ladakh1975163 1063020 134
19Lakshadweep692175 83316 1
20Madhya Pradesh822683997 3597559035 478875 
21Maharashtra69746711915 326844954985 61911568 
22Manipur45368 2912822 380
23Meghalaya1021164 1413025 157
24Mizoram57066 457612
25Nagaland34790 1230694
26Odisha289712837 3513862009 1958
27Puducherry5404331 43467283 722
28Punjab388662157 2672892727 811469 
29Rajasthan9636610795 3537113765 333062 
30Sikkim53648 6174136
31Tamil Nadu843614557 9274407071 1325853 
32Telengana497813293 3217882251 189923 
33Tripura60039 3326837 394
34Uttarakhand248933879 107166894 195334 
35Uttar Pradesh24226518721 68990014198 10346187 
36West Bengal634965110 6147505616 1071058 
Total#2291428133890 13454880178841 1846572104 
