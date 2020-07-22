New Delhi: In a single-day spike of Coronavirus cases, India on Wednesday recorded a total of 37,724 fresh infections. India’s virus caseload now stands at 11,92,915. Further, 648 people succumbed to the deadly infection, pushing the death toll to 28,732, Union Health Ministry said in a statement today. The recovery rate stood at 63.12 per cent with as many as 7,53,050 people cured of the infection, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,11,133. Also Read - LinkedIn to Cut Nearly 1,000 Jobs Worldwide Amid Slowdown in Hiring Due to Covid-19

"Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 11,92,915 including 411133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases evry three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11-lakh mark.

The highest spike in cases were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,27,031 cases and 12,276 fatalities followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,80,643 cases, and 2,626 deaths. Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 71,000 cases.

With 1,349 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital now has a total tally of 1,25,096 cases and 3,690 deaths.

Gujarat has 50,379 cases, Uttar Pradesh (53,288), Rajasthan (31,373), Madhya Pradesh (24,095), West Bengal (47,030), Haryana (27,462), Andhra Pradesh (58,668), Telangana (47,705), Assam (25,382), Jammu and Kashmir (15,258), Kerala (13,994), Odisha (18,757) and Bihar (28,952).

There are overall above 14.8 million Covid cases in the world now after the virus was first reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019, while the deaths have crossed 615,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(With agency inputs)